Jennifer Lawrence's Dreams Came True As A Guest On The Ellen Show

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to interviews. As one of Hollywood's most successful and charismatic actors, she's chatted with journalists and talk show hosts all over the world for many years. However, her 2022 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" was different than the rest. While there was nothing unique about the format — DeGeneres called Lawrence on the phone from the set of her popular daytime talk show for a chat — the things they discussed had both of them laughing.

Since DeGeneres' successful show premiered on NBC in 2003, Lawrence was a fan and tuned in often. Like many people who dream of fame, the "Hunger Games" star would pretend to be a guest on talk shows. From around ages 13 to 17, Lawrence would conduct these imaginary interviews with celebrities while she was on the toilet. She pretended she was on DeGeneres' show most often, saying, "I was really into your show. So pretty much any time it was a number two — it was you!" To which Degeneres responded with, "Wow, I'm honored."