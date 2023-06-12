4 Easy Steps To DIY Your Own Trendy Patchwork Clothes

There's no going back now. You've put in the work to make sure your DIY patchwork creation looks perfect, so now it's time to adhere those patches. Grab an ironing board if you have one available, but if not, opt for a flat surface like a countertop. If you aren't using an ironing board, lay a towel on your surface to avoid any scratches.

Quickly use fabric chalk to mark the area of the patch before removing the patch; chalking helps to ensure your placement stays on point. Use the iron to heat the area for about 20 seconds, making sure to always move in small circles. Keeping it in one area can cause scorching, and no one wants that. Put your patch back in its position and add the buffer over the top of it. Using circular motions, start from the middle of the patch and work your way out to the edges for about 30 seconds.

It's time to flip the garment and hit the patch again from the other side. Using the same method, run the iron over the area for about 20 seconds, ensuring the wax is melted into the material. After a few swipes, return the fabric to its original position and give everything a much need rest. Remember to keep that iron on because you might need to use it again.