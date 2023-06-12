Catherine Zeta-Jones' Key To Lasting Marriage With Michael Douglas Is Truly Romantic

Many couples aspire to unlock the secrets to a lasting union, and while there is no one-size-fits-all answer, there are key elements that contribute to the foundation of a long and fulfilling marriage. Catherine Zeta-Jones shared what keeps her marriage with Michael Douglas strong through the years. While no relationship is without its challenges, Hollywood power couple Zeta-Jones and Douglas have shown a genuine commitment to one another. They have proven that true love can withstand the tests of time.

With a 25-year age gap, Zeta-Jones and Douglas are considered among the most successful age gap relationships. The couple has endured over two decades of marriage, and fans couldn't help but wonder what their secret is. In an interview with WSJ Magazine in 2021, Zeta-Jones shared, "The constant is love and respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

Douglas also shared his fair share of effort in making their relationship work. In an interview with US Weekly in 2019, he said, "I would say sometimes we make more of an effort with strangers than we do with the person who's closest to us. And I've always tried to remember how fortunate I am and what an extraordinary lady she is and daily remember [of] that kind of respect."