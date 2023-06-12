It Wasn't Easy For Ashton Kutcher To Become Stepdad To Demi Moore's Kids - Here's Why

Ashton Kutcher's romance with Demi Moore took Hollywood by surprise. However, it was also hard for Kutcher to find balance as a stepfather to Moore's three daughters, whom she shares with actor Bruce Willis. Kutcher and Moore first met in 2003 through mutual friends and began dating not long after. The couple's 15-year age difference made headlines, but the pair continued to prevail. The duo eventually got engaged and tied the knot in 2005. During their marriage, the actors had hoped to expand their family but struggled to get pregnant. They considered adoption and tried fertility treatments. When Moore was 42 years old, the pair suffered a late-term pregnancy loss that rocked the family. "I really lost sight of everything that was right in front of me, which is the family I had," Moore said of the situation on "ABC News' Diane Sawyer."

That same year, Moore's daughters, Rumer and Tallulah Willis, appeared on "Red Table Talk" and spoke out about the toll the pregnancy took on them. "She wanted to have another baby, and then it wasn't happening, and there was so much focus on that," Rumer said. "It was like 'Oh, well we're not enough.'" Sadly, by 2011, Kutcher and Moore had announced their split. The couple officially divorced in 2013.

As for Kutcher, he told Esquire, he also struggled during the marriage as he felt a lot of pressure being a stepfather to three young girls.