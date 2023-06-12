The Go-To Disguise John F. Kennedy Jr. Used To Escape Prying Paparazzi Eyes

On November 25, 1960, John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy had their first son, John F. Kennedy Jr. A year later, JFK became one of the most talked about presidents in United States history. To the country's horror, he was assassinated just in 1963, just three days before his son's birthday This left Kennedy without a father, sitting directly in the spotlight underneath the fascination, scrutiny, and adoration of the American media. Throughout his childhood and into young adulthood, Kennedy and his family were making headlines left and right.

Born into fame, Kennedy was accustomed to the paparazzi following his every move. In an interview with InStyle, biographer and close friend of Kennedy, Steven M. Gillon, revealed that, for much of his life, Kennedy felt at home in the eyes of the public. Gillon told the publication, "John liked attention ... He grew up being in the focus of media attention, and I think he was kind of addicted to it."

Like all addictions, the highs it brought came with staggering lows, taking a toll on his marriage. Despite being a ham, even John F. Kennedy Jr. needed time away from the publicity.