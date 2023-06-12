HGTV's Jasmine Roth Calls For Compassion After Painful Hospital Visit

HGTV star Jasmine Roth posted pics on Instagram from a recent hospital visit. In the caption, she explained why she was there: "This herniated disk (c5, c6) in my neck is no joke, and the constant pain really started to wear on me this week."

She also took the time to stress to people that, while social media lets people showcase parts of their life, it doesn't tell the full story. She wrote, "Social media is a snapshot and we never know exactly what's happening with each other. Just one more reason to be kind, not judge, and to walk through life with compassion. We're all just trying to figure things out, do our best, and build our happy and some days are easier than others." Words we'd all do well to remember!

Her fans filled the comments of her post with love and support with a number of them commiserating about the pain. Roth has posted on Instagram about her herniated disk in the past, noting how it makes things like driving, sleeping, and even laughing painful. Here's hoping for Roth's speedy recovery!