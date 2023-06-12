Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams Is A Fierce LGBTQ+ Advocate

Tyler James Williams became a household name when the then-teenager starred in the sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris." In recent years, his star status has continued to rise thanks to roles in "The Walking Dead," "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders," and "The United States Vs. Billie Holliday." In 2021, Williams joined the cast of the hit series "Abbott Elementary," where he portrays first-grade teacher Gregory Eddie. The show has received acclaim from both fans and critics. However, being in the spotlight has led to questions about Williams' sexuality. In an Instagram story posted in June 2023, the Golden Globe winner discussed these rumors, and by doing so, demonstrated that he's an LGBTQ+ champion and advocate.

Williams, who prefers to keep his personal life private, did not hold back and wrote (via People), "Usually I wouldn't address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me. I'm not gay, but I think the culture of trying to 'find' some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person 'let slip' is very dangerous." Williams continued, "Overanalyzing someone's behavior in an attempt to 'catch' them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth."