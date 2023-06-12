Everything We Know About Brian And Mika Kleinschmidt's Daughter, Jade

HGTV home design guru Mika Kleinschmidt may be committed to making people's dream homes into a reality, but she is also a doting mother to her only daughter, Jade. The young girl has made several appearances on "100 Day Dream Home" alongside her mother and stepfather, Brian Kleinschmidt, lending her own opinions to the intricate renovation process. She even tried her hand at designing during an April 2022 episode where she carefully created Disney-inspired rooms for her parents' clients.

Kleinschmidt often shares photos of her beautiful daughter on social media. Most recently, she posted a video collage on Instagram for Mother's Day, where she paid homage to herself and the many other strong women in her life. Jade is seen throughout the clip at different ages smiling alongside her mom and other relatives.

The vibrant teen is quickly building a fanbase of her own on and off television screens. And now, folks are eager to know even more about Jade.