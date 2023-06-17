Tragic Details About Fran Drescher

The following article contains references to sexual assault and stalking.

Who could forget the legendary, nasally voice and famous bouffant of Fran Drescher's "The Nanny"? Not to mention the iconic fashion that made her character a symbol of '90s television. The show was a smash hit, running for six seasons from 1993 to 1999, and Drescher was launched into the limelight with it.

Born Francine Joy Drescher in 1957, the Queens, New York native was more than the lead character of the sitcom. She and her husband at the time, Peter Marc Jacobson, were also the masterminds behind the show. In 1997, Drescher explained her inspiration behind "The Nanny" to The Hollywood Reporter, saying she'd been shopping in London with her friend's daughter and was giving her some advice about how to break in a new pair of shoes. "She's a proper British boarding-school girl, and I was like a bull in a china shop around her. ... It occurred to me this was a funny kind of Queens logic, self-serving advice I'm giving her. I wasn't really functioning in a parental mode, and it seemed humorous," Drescher recalled. With that, she called her husband and said, "What do you think about doing a spin on 'The Sound of Music' except instead of Julie Andrews, I come to the door?" Before long, the sitcom was born.

Typically when celebrities are launched into stardom suddenly, it's the fame that contributes to their devastating misfortune. However, Drescher was first impacted by tragedy back in the '80s, well before she was a household name. From then on, she faced repeated hardships that affected her deeply.