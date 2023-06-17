Who Is The Godmother Of Princess Beatrice's Daughter, Gabriela Peacock?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice has started a family of her own after marrying her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in 2020. The two started dating in 2018 after knowing each other "for years," a source previously told People Magazine. The couple knew that they wanted to have children together and Princess Beatrice got pregnant less than a year after tying the knot. In September 2021, Princess Beatrice became a mom.

"So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care," Princess Beatrice tweeted two days after giving birth. A few weeks later, Edoardo revealed the name that she and her husband chose for their daughter: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, he wrote on Instagram. Her middle name, of course, was in honor of Princess Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo would go on to christen their baby girl at the chapel inside St James' Palace in April 2022, though details of the event have been sparse. In fact, the world only recently learned that Gabriela Peacock is Sienna's godmother (and Princess Beatrice's best friend). Here's more about who she is.