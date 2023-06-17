Who Is The Godmother Of Princess Beatrice's Daughter, Gabriela Peacock?
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice has started a family of her own after marrying her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in 2020. The two started dating in 2018 after knowing each other "for years," a source previously told People Magazine. The couple knew that they wanted to have children together and Princess Beatrice got pregnant less than a year after tying the knot. In September 2021, Princess Beatrice became a mom.
"So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care," Princess Beatrice tweeted two days after giving birth. A few weeks later, Edoardo revealed the name that she and her husband chose for their daughter: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, he wrote on Instagram. Her middle name, of course, was in honor of Princess Beatrice's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo would go on to christen their baby girl at the chapel inside St James' Palace in April 2022, though details of the event have been sparse. In fact, the world only recently learned that Gabriela Peacock is Sienna's godmother (and Princess Beatrice's best friend). Here's more about who she is.
Who is Sienna's godmother and Princess Beatrice's best friend?
Gabriela Peacock has been friends with Princess Beatrice for many years and recently revealed that she is, in fact, one of Sienna's godparents, in Hello! Magazine. In this interview published in May, Peacock shared the news. She continued by saying, "We see Bea and Edo all the time, which is super nice. It's easier to move out of London when you have some of your besties moving with you. I'm looking forward to it..." she told the outlet, explaining that she and her husband, David, are thrilled to be closer to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Also in the interview, Peacock revealed that Princess Beatrice is the godmother of one of her kids; her daughter Iris.
According to Peacock's website, Peacock obtained a degree in health science from the University of Westminster and works as a nutritional therapist.
Gabriela Peacock is close with the royal family
Gabriela Peacock is not just an educated nutritionist. Her website reads, "Gabriela is passionate about the impact that high-quality supplements can have in every area of our lives. Sleep, immunity, fertility, energy levels, wellness and of course healthy weight loss — good nutrition is always the foundation," reads an excerpt. She and her financier husband, David Peacock, tied the knot in 2010 in Lake Como and they are parents of three children; Maia, 12, and twins Iris and Caspar, who are 6.
In addition to having a close relationship with Princess Beatrice, Gabriela Peacock is also very good friends with Princess Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie. Peacock and her family have frequently vacationed with Eugenie and her husband and their kids. Despite being so close to members of the royal family, Gabriela appears quite mindful of the company that she keeps and isn't an over-sharer. In fact, she hasn't even posted a photo with her goddaughter, Sienna, which is more than likely by design. When Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's grandmother the queen died in September, however, Gabriela did post a tribute. "A Monarch like no other. Thank you Ma'am, for so much," she captioned an Instagram photo of Queen Elizabeth.