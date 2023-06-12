The Simple Piece Of Parenting Advice Jamie Lee Curtis Gave To Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan showed off her growing baby bump in an Allure spread. For the cover story, Lohan shared that she'd recently talked to her friend, mentor, and collaborator Jamie Lee Curtis about her pending motherhood journey.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine,'" Lohan revealed.

Curtis is well-versed in the realm, having welcomed her first daughter Annie via adoption in December 1986 with husband Christopher Guest. By this time, Curtis had been in the industry for a decade, having starred in three "Halloween" films, amongst other horror and thriller flicks. The couple welcomed Ruby in March 1996, also through adoption. In 2020, their adored daughter revealed that she was trans and preferred the name Ruby, though she was given the name Tom at birth, as she was biologically born a male. Her parents have been avid supporters of her transition, with Curtis speaking openly alongside her daughter several times as an ally and activist for LGBTQIA+ rights.