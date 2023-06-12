How Many Kids Does George Clooney Have?

Geoge Clooney became a star for his roles in hit films like "From Dusk Till Dawn," "Michael Clayton," and "Ocean's Eleven." He also gained a reputation for being one of Hollywood's biggest bachelors. However, George eventually transformed from a single man to a devoted husband and father. In 2014, he married human rights lawyer Amal Clooney. Months after they walked down the aisle, Clooney told "CBS This Morning" that the two were not yet ready to have kids. That eventually changed, and in February 2017, it was revealed that the pair were having twins. George later said on the podcast "WTF with Marc Maron" that he was shocked to find out he was going to be a father of two.

Although this was his second marriage, it was Clooney's first time being a dad. In June 2017, Amal gave birth to a daughter and a son. The couple subsequently released a humorous statement that read, "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander, and Amal are all healthy, happy, and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days" (via People). George and Amal are notoriously private about their life and their children. Nevertheless, they have given the media tidbits of information here and there about their bundles of joy.