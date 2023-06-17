What Pippa Middleton And James Matthews' Wedding Was Really Like

When it comes to royal events, few rival the pomp, circumstance, and attention of the firm's monumental weddings. It certainly seemed as though the world stood still when Prince William and Princess Catherine got married in 2011, taking over Westminster Abbey for the day and waving to the thousands lining the streets to get a glimpse of the newlyweds. Many quickly likened their wedding to that of King Charles III and Diana Spencer's nuptials, which one could argue was the most iconic royal wedding to date. And, as no one can forget, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018 in an epic ceremony. It seems that even the most royally opposed among us can't help but indulge in the fairytale realities of a royal wedding, and watchers were treated to (almost) a royal event in May 2017, when Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot.

Pippa, of course, is Catherine's younger sister and a treasured figure among England's high society. She first made the headlines thanks to her incredible ensemble worn on Catherine's wedding day, and she quickly took the best dressed lists by storm. Finding her own prince — though without the official title — Pippa and James got married in a gorgeous ceremony attended by royals and members of the aristocracy alike. While it wasn't exactly a royal wedding, it was certainly close, and the bride and groom spared no expense to ensure that their big day was one worth remembering.