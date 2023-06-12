Prince Harry And Meghan's Engagement Photographer Thought His Commission Was A Prank

Talk about career goals! When Alexi Lubomirski got a call from the palace, he seriously thought it was a prank. "When I got off the phone, I said, 'I think Kensington Palace just called me?' Two days later I was sitting in front of [Harry and Meghan] talking concepts," he explained to People magazine in May 2023. Lubomirski had a lot of personal things going on at the time — his mother had a brain tumor and was having what would be a successful surgery — but the world sometimes works in mysterious ways.

Lubomirski was then off to the races, using his creativity to get the perfect shot of a newly engaged Harry and Meghan — and he did just that. After Harry and Meghan announced their engagement to the world, they posed for photos at Frogmore House, Windsor, according to BBC News. For one photo in particular, Lubomirski says that he drew on an image of Audrey Hepburn and her husband Mel Ferrer in which Hepburn was wrapped in Ferrer's overcoat. "It just popped in my head because I saw his overcoat and I said, 'Can you put that on?' And then everything just starts folding together," he told People.

The result? A romantic snap of Meghan nuzzled up to her husband-to-be, enveloped in his coat, with her engagement ring on full display. It's still one of the most recognizable photos of the Duke and Duchess today.