Tom Selleck Would Happily Participate In A Friends Reboot

During the 10-year run of "Friends" on NBC, the hit show saw a lot of guest stars. However, some of the best were the ones who portrayed the lead characters' love interests, such as Paul Rudd, Hank Azaria, Elle Macpherson, and of course, Tom Selleck. The "Blue Bloods" star portrayed Dr. Richard Burke, a role he says he would gladly reprise for a "Friends" reboot if the opportunity ever presented itself.

Fans may remember that the character of Richard was much older than Monica and was actually friends with her parents. Monica and Richard reconnected when she went to visit the eye doctor at his office for an appointment. They had an instant spark and began dating. Although things were a bit awkward at first, Monica and Richard fell deeply in love, and it looked to fans like he might be the love of Monica's life. However, that wasn't the case. It later became clear that the pair wanted different things. Monica wanted to start a family, and Richard already had grown children. They eventually called it quits, and Monica was absolutely heartbroken.

Of course, Monica's pals helped her through this tough time in her life, and she eventually moved on to fall in love with her bestie, Chandler Bing.