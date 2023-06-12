Treat Williams, Hallmark's Christmas House Star, Dead At 71

The entertainment world — and the Hallmark universe, in particular — was left reeling on the night of June 12 by the tragic news of Treat Williams' death. The actor's agent confirmed to People he was involved in a fatal accident when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a turning car. Williams had enjoyed a decades-long career that included a starring turn in the movie version of "Hair," as well as popular series such as "Everwood," "Blue Bloods," and "Chicago Fire." He even made a short appearance in "Star Wars V: The Empire Strikes Back."

In recent years, Williams had become a fixture on the Hallmark Channel, with appearances in "Beyond the Blackboard," "Chasing a Dream," and the underrated Hallmark Christmas movie "The Christmas House," the first of the network's specials to feature a same-sex couple. Williams and Sharon Lawrence starred as a retired couple who enlist their sons' help to turn their home into an impressive holiday display (per IMDb). He reprised his role in the sequel, "The Christmas House II."

Now, Twitter is lighting up in his memory with tributes from friends and fans. Actor Michael McKean tweeted simply, "Treat Williams. Devastating. A very good man." Melissa Gilbert of "Little House on the Prairie" fame agreed: "One of the very best."