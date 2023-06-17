Adele Never Plans On Reaching EGOT Status, And There's A Funny Reason Why

Every time Adele is nominated for Grammy awards, it's almost guaranteed that at the end of the night, she will walk out of the prestigious award show with an armful of trophies, with a couple of them threatening to tumble onto the floor. The "Easy On Me" singer happens to be one of the all-time most decorated artists in the music industry, having bagged 16 Grammys, 12 Brits, and 18 Billboard Music Awards, among others. She's also a recipient of a Golden Globe and an Oscar thanks to her song "Skyfall," the accompanying track to the 2013 James Bond film of the same name.

To further cement her legend status, Adele brought home an Emmy in 2022, with her CBS special "One Night Only" winning the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) award at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The hitmaker wasn't around to collect her trophy at the time, but she took to Instagram to share her excitement: "Bloody hell I'm pleased as punch! ... Trust me to officially have an EGO ... I'm so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved."

With this feat, Adele is just one Tony Award away from joining the EGOT circle, a small group of artists — 17, to be exact — who have the four major American entertainment awards under their belts: the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey Hepburn, and Mel Brooks are some of the people who have brandished the EGOT honor, but Adele doesn't think she'll join their elite clique. As much as it would be an honor, she's not counting on becoming an EGOT winner soon — or maybe ever — because of the very fact that she has a massive disdain for musicals. Ha! Bet you didn't see that coming.