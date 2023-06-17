The Classic Soap Opera That Gave Robin Wright Her Show Business Start

Actor Robin Wright originally wanted to be a dancer — specifically one on the chorus line for a Broadway show. She took a turn, however, and went into modeling. Wright got her first gig at 14 and continued throughout her teens. Inspired by stars on the big screen, she eventually dabbled in acting, though she was terrified at first. "When I first got the bug to want to pursue [acting], after being petrified at the notion of it, it was after watching Meryl Streep's work. Like 'Kramer vs. Kramer.' She was in 'Deer Hunter.' When I saw these films, I was like, 'That's inspirational!'" Wright said on an episode of Collider Ladies Night.

While Wright claims she never fully got over her fear of acting, she pursued the field anyway. Her career took off when she landed the role of Princess Buttercup in "Princess Bride" at 21, and she later went on to play iconic roles like Jenny in "Forest Gump."

Later, she would become one of the many female celebrities who have negotiated for better pay, specifically advocating to receive the same salary as her costar Kevin Spacey on "House of Cards." However, it took many acting gigs before Wright reached that place in her career — including a soap opera role she took on at 18.