How GH's Tabyana Ali And Nicholas Chavez Made 'Sprina's' Famous First Kiss Happen

Tabyana Ali and Nicholas Chavez have been enjoying the limelight as the latest soap opera super couple, Trina Robinson and Spencer Cassadine, on "General Hospital." While the two are sometimes upstaged by their pint-sized co-stars, the Clay brothers, who portray Spencer's baby brother, Ace, the couple is still beloved. Often hailed as the new Luke and Laura, their names have been lovingly squished by the fans into one word: Sprina.

The two had a rocky start because, when they first met at the Jerome Art Gallery, Spencer lied about who he really was. Later, Trina wasn't happy to learn that he had a girlfriend, Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) who subsequently framed her for a crime. Spencer again lied that he thought Trina was guilty, all the while secretly trying to prove her innocence. After Trina was exonerated, she felt they couldn't be friends because of trust issues. But as things started to get better between them, Trina's world was rocked when she learned that her father, Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews), might not be her biological father. As she reeled from the news, Spencer was there for her, and the two finally kissed.

Chavez and Ali recently ruminated on how that first kiss came to be.