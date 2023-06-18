Why Former Days Of Our Lives Star Vivica A. Fox Once Felt Insulted By Ivanka Trump

In 2021, Vivica Fox appeared on TV Host Andy Cohen's "For Real: The Story of Reality TV" on E! During the episode, she revealed a comment that former President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, made when filming "Celebrity Apprentice." She said, "I will never forget that when I did 'Celebrity Apprentice,' and Ivanka Trump, she said, 'Wow you speak very well.'" Fox admitted that she believes Ivanka was clueless about the impact of her comment. Vivica said, "I think at the time she thought she was complimenting us." The actress even pointed out that some people on Twitter were less than thrilled with what Ivanka said.

However, when Fox News reported on the story, Vivica clarified her statements on Twitter. She said, "I NEVER SAID Ivanka Trump was a racist. I said she was complimenting us! CLEAR??" When someone questioned why it took her so long to talk about the moment between her and Ivanka, Vivica tweeted, "I was asked a question and as I said, I felt she was complimenting us but Twitter folks weren't happy with her choice of words! CLEAR??"