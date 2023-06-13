Days Of Our Lives Stars Lisa Rinna And Patrick Muldoon Had A Brief Fling In The '90s

Lisa Rinna may be well known for her time on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but soap opera fans know her as Billie Reed on "Days of Our Lives." The character first popped up in Salem in the fall of 1992 looking for her brother Austin Reed — played by Rinna's off-screen love interest Patrick Muldoon. Billie was bold and fearless but came with a tragic drug addiction. However, Salem's hero Bo Brady helped Billie turn her life around, and the two fell in love.

However, off-screen, Rinna hated her "Days of Our Lives" co-star Robert Kelker-Kelly. During that time, Kelker-Kelly had stepped into the role of Bo after fan-favorite actor Peter Reckell left the soap opera. While Rinna took a quick liking to Muldoon, she wasn't as compatible with her on-screen lover. "I hated Robert Kelker-Kelly; hated him with a passion!" Rinna later admitted, per Daytime Confidential.

While in character, Rinna had to form a sibling bond with Muldoon as their characters battled family drama together and learned that Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) was their biological mother. However, when the cameras stopped rolling, Rinna and Muldoon had a very different relationship, which included a brief fling.