Wraparound Sunglasses Are Back - Here's How To Wear Them

Sunglasses might be the greatest unsung hero of accessories. They not only elevate your entire look in a matter of seconds, but they are also a functioning fashion accessory that protects your eyes from harmful UV rays.

Yes, you really do need to wear sunglasses if it's sunny out; otherwise, you're at a higher risk for sun-related eye conditions such as glaucoma and cataracts. With the sun's rays getting stronger, it's vital to keep your eyes protected, though you can look fashionable while doing so.

We all know what was once popular always comes back around, and, this time, it's literally wrapping around. Yes, wraparound sunglasses are back. If you're unsure what they are, think of the super-sporty sunglasses you usually come across at your local gas station. While that may not sound appealing or fashionable, wraparound sunglasses certainly can be if you choose a trendy pair and know how to wear them.