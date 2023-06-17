Tragic Details About Arnold Schwarzenegger's Childhood

Arnold Schwarzenegger may have had one of Hollywood's most interesting careers, but many don't know that he endured a difficult childhood. The bodybuilder turned actor and politician opened up in his 2012 autobiography "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story" about the abuse he and his family suffered at the hands of his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, while growing up in Thal, Austria. Now, in his new Netflix docuseries, "Arnold," the 75-year-old is being even more transparent about Gustav's harsh ways.

Gustav served as a member of the Nazi Party's paramilitary unit, the Sturmabteilung. After World II, Schwarzenegger says he believes his father had post-traumatic stress disorder, which is common among soldiers who have witnessed the monstrosities of war. Gustav would take his frustrations out on Arnold, his wife Aurelia, and his other son, Meinhard, in various ways. The overwhelming father would make the boys earn breakfast by making them compete with one another. When Gustav would drink, his temper flared, resulting in screaming or physical violence against anyone in the house. Sadly, Schwarzenegger and his brother were punished severely by their father, leading to very different lives that ended in tragedy for one of them.