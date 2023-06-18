How Your Platonic Relationships Can Prepare You For Love When You're Single

When Plato first talked about the different types of love that existed between humans, he probably wasn't referencing the same kind of platonic relationships we see in the world today. In fact, back when it was initially used, the term "platonic" (which originated from the ancient Greek philosopher's name) was wielded as something negative on unions that didn't involve sex because people thought love and sex couldn't be separated. Perhaps they also thought there was little difference between platonic vs. romantic relationships.

But, as psychology educator Kendra Cherry shared in Verywell Mind, "A platonic relationship is one in which two people share a close bond but do not have a sexual relationship. They may even feel love for each other, referred to as platonic love."

For single people and couples alike, platonic friendships often offer familiarity, compassion, and a safe space to be their authentic selves. If you're single and your life is rich with a diverse list of friendships, you probably already know how much that means to you emotionally, mentally, and even physically. Science journalist Lydia Denworth has discussed the important role close friendships play in lowering hypertension and promoting sleep. She told BBC, "Friends deserve more respect, and they shouldn't always be the last on our list in terms of priorities." Turns out, platonic relationships can do more than just keep you healthy and happy when you're single. They can also prepare you for romantic love when and if it enters your life again.