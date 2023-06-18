How Many Kids Does Nicole Kidman Have?

She's known for turning in Oscar-winning performances on the big screen and Emmy-winning performances on the small screen, but Nicole Kidman's favorite role isn't in front of a camera — it's being a mom. "I love mothering," she revealed to Marie Claire. "I love kids: they're quirky, funny, and unfiltered."

The Australia native has even used her experiences in motherhood as inspiration for some of her roles. "It's such a driving force in my life," she explained to E! Insider. "The maternal force of who I am is so strong, it taps into everything that I feel and I'm able to sort of put it into the work."

While the "Big Little Lies" star has declared she would have loved to have "10 kids," as it stands, Kidman's numbers round out at two for two — she's had two husbands, and she shares two children with each of them, bringing her total number of kids to four.