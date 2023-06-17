Do You Know The Ex Halsey Is Putting On Blast In Without Me?

Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. With her raw and honest lyrics, mesmerizing vocals, and fearless attitude, Halsey's stunning transformation has established themselves as an artist who fearlessly breaks boundaries and speaks their truth.

Her music began to gain traction with the release of her debut EP, "Room 93," in 2014. However, it wasn't until she released her single, "Ghost," that she had her breakthrough as a musician. The single propelled her into the limelight, and she has since released several chart-topping hits. One hit in particular that gained the attention of fans is her song "Without Me." Halsey revealed that the song delves into the intimate details of her past relationship with fellow artist G-Eazy. Released in 2018, the song served as a cathartic exploration of love, betrayal, and personal growth.

"Without Me" is an emotionally charged anthem that confronts the complexities of a toxic relationship. In an Apple Music interview, they told Zane Lowe, "It's about my life and about my relationship that the world has watched so closely and so vehemently like in the past year and a half. My fans are really going to be like, whoa [at] all the video content, everything behind the song is just me."