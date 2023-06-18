The A-List Celeb Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Have Both Kissed

Natalie Portman starred in the 2011 romantic comedy, "No Strings Attached," alongside Ashton Kutcher, and the year before, she headlined "Black Swan," also sharing an onscreen kiss with Mila Kunis. Speaking with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" (per YouTube), Portman joked that Mila Kunis was "obviously" the better kisser of the two.

In a Reddit Ask Me Anything, Kunis agreed that she and Portman had something special, writing, "And how was it making out with Natalie? I mean... when you have a kissing scene in a film it's not something you think about as a kissing thing. You have all these crew around," continuing, "But she's a lovely kisser, very polite." Although the plot of "Black Swan" may have focused on Portman's complicated rivalry with Kunis, the actors were able to maintain their friendship off-screen.

What's more, Portman bonded with her future husband, cinematographer Benjamin Millepied, on set. "He parked backward on the street ... he parked the wrong direction, and I was like, ok," Portman told Andy Cohen. It was just about love at first sight (or rather, first park). Now, Kunis and Kutcher are happily married with two children. As far as we know, they don't have any other kisses in common.