Ivanka Trump's Heartwarming Memories Of Late Mother Ivana

In December 2022, Ivanka Trump took to her Instagram feed to share several intimate photos of her mother, Ivana Trump, during different Christmases over the years. In the first image, a young Ivanka kisses her gleaming mom on the cheek during what appears to be a holiday potluck. In the next, Ivana is pictured smiling with her children next to a Christmas tree.

Ivanka penned a touching caption to the post, admitting that what should be a joyous time is now marked by sadness. "This is the first holiday season since the passing of my mother. It's true: grief during the holidays can be harder than any other time of the year. Learning to celebrate differently is a challenge," she wrote. These photos attracted over 190,000 likes and hundreds of comments from those sending their well-wishes to Ivanka.

In the lengthy caption, the 41-year-old wrote that she is working on making new memories with her own children and remaining family members. One key moment that stood out for Ivanka is her children bonding with her 96-year-old grandmother. Even with so much love surrounding her, she still feels the void left by her doting mother, Ivanka shared.