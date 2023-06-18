Nick And Meredith's Relationship On Grey's Anatomy Left Ellen Pompeo Frustrated

When a character you love from a fictional series makes a bad choice or two, you probably shrug it off. After all, they still have some growing to do. When the bad decisions just keep on coming, even after there's been a significant amount of growth in your character, that's when things start to get a bit annoying. And when you're the person who plays that character and knows them like the back of your hand, that feeling of annoyance can become downright frustrating.

That's exactly how Ellen Pompeo, star of the long-running hit show "Grey's Anatomy," feels about her famous character Meredith Grey. Pompeo opened up about her frustrations with Dr. Grey during the "Actors on Actors" series with Variety, where Pompeo, who was joined by her former costar Katherine Heigl, admitted that while she loves her role, she felt happy to "step away" from the character.

"Somehow, Meredith can't figure out how to make a relationship work, still, after all this time," she stated. The relationship she's talking about is Meredith's latest love interest, Nick Marsh.