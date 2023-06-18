5 Benefits MSM Can Have On Your Skin
As one of the most delicate parts of the body, your skin health is of the utmost importance. It makes sense that we prioritize skincare and search out products that can improve our largest organ. In the quest for optimal skin maintenance, a lot of people tend to prefer using naturally sourced products that come with many tempting benefits. MSM is a skincare ingredient that's actively captivating health and beauty gurus and enthusiasts alike.
Methylsulfonylmethane, or MSM, is a naturally-occurring compound with multiple benefits for the skin. More than just a mouthful to pronounce, this chemical occurs in plants and animals including human beings. While MSM creams and lotions are finding their way into the mainstream beauty industry, it is mostly consumed orally as a dietary supplement. With its repertoire of amazing benefits, it's no wonder people are catching on to it.
Sulfur is an element with important functions in the body in relation to skin and beauty. What does sulfur deficiency lead to? Eczema, rashes, and acne, just to name a few. It also lends a hand in the formation of hyaluronic acid, which is a popular anti-aging product used to hydrate the skin. Since MSM is the way sulfur occurs in nature, it can evidently do wonders for you should you decide to invest in it.
MSM improves collagen production and reduces aging signs
MSM is revered for its anti-aging properties. The organosulfur compound has a terrific relationship with collagen, which is a protein that keeps your skin looking tight, elastic, and young. According to medical research, applying topical MSM is believed to not only boost collagen production in the skin but also inhibit its catabolism. This means that MSM prevents collagen from breaking down. This, in turn, will get rid of wrinkles and other aging signs, leaving your skin looking and feeling youthful for longer. While there are no promises that you'll stop getting asked to show your ID at the bar, you will surely notice some improvements in the firmness of your skin.
In addition to increased collagen production, MSM treats inflammation in people who experience red, puffy skin, including the type that occurs as a result of allergies. It does this by inhibiting a protein that causes inflammation and raising your glutathione levels, per Healthline. Glutathione is an essential body antioxidant responsible for detoxification processes in the body and also for reducing the amount of melanin your skin produces. By doing so, this process evens out your skin tone.
MSM provides hydration and helps open up those pores
Methylsulfonylmethane also benefits people who suffer from dry skin. It has been shown to boost skin hydration when taken orally. If you have dry skin, then you know how this can help prevent a host of other issues because this condition is a gateway to others such as rashes and flaky skin. Hydrated skin also means firm, supple skin which is a plus for anti-aging benefits as well. MSM is one of the skincare ingredients people with dry skin should be looking out for.
Another benefit that MSM has on the skin is that it can be used to increase its absorbency. This is especially helpful when you are using other skincare products and need to absorb their active ingredients. If you're worried that your pores are clogged up and your treatments aren't penetrating deep enough, then this may be the solution you've been praying for. This feature of MSM also comes in handy with excretion. When your skin is more porous, toxic and waste compounds can be more easily transported out of the body. Also, bidding clogged pores farewell means doing the same to pimples and blackheads — a very welcome domino effect if we've ever seen one.
Methylsulfonylmethane works great on acne-prone skin and rosacea
One of the most prominent uses of MSM is for the treatment of certain skin conditions such as acne and rosacea. While there is not sufficient evidence to absolutely say that the organic sulfur compound actually does help to overcome these conditions, some smaller studies have shown that MSM does minimize rosacea when applied topically as a cream.
In the case of acne, MSM is said to be more effective when taken orally as opposed to applied topically. According to Hellenia, while creams that contain MSM do help reduce other causative factors of acne such as inflammation and low glutathione levels, the best way to maximize MSM's bioavailability is through ingestion.
Because of MSM's close ties with collagen production, it may also be used to aid scarring, especially with acne. It is known to be of use when it comes to healing wounds. Since acne typically causes lesions in the skin, this skincare ingredient can be used to treat stubborn acne scars.
MSM is found in foods, but is more potent as a supplement
If you haven't started going through the internet looking for a way to get your hands on MSM by now, we'd be shocked. Now that you're aware of methylsulfonylmethane's scope of benefits, you would naturally be wondering where you can find it.
MSM occurs in trace and varying amounts in foods like corn, tomatoes, tea, coffee, fruits, legumes, green leaves, bulbs such as garlic and onions, vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products. It can also be found in algae.
Although MSM occurs naturally in a lot of foods, you may not get the full benefits of it just by eating because these foods only contain the compound in small quantities. Your best bet is by adding MSM supplements to your diet. These supplements come in the form of crystals, capsules, and powder. Because the manufacturing of these products differs from company to company, you have to pay strict attention to the recommended dosage and mode of intake on the instruction label of the supplement you choose so that you don't go overboard.
Although it's considered safe, read the product label to be sure of the proper dosage
As with all chemicals and products, it's important to know the side effects so that you can be prepared. Although MSM is a fantastic compound with tons of benefits, you have to know how to use it with the correct dosages.
MSM cream is relatively newer than its oral supplements and is deemed to be safe even for people with sensitive skin. However, patch tests are always necessary for new skin products to make sure you don't react negatively to them. Per MedlinePlus, topical MSM creams can be used for up to 20 days. Applying it to varicose veins may cause swelling and pain.
When taken orally, MSM can be used by adults safely up to 4,000 milligrams per kilogram of body weight, according to the FDA. However, it can cause nausea, bloat, diarrhea, and stomach discomfort. MedlinePlus places the typical dosage for oral MSM as 1 to 6 grams a day for four months.
If MSM sounds like a product you think you'd benefit from, then you can start by checking in with your doctor to make sure you are fit to take it and come up with a regimen for you.