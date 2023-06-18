5 Benefits MSM Can Have On Your Skin

As one of the most delicate parts of the body, your skin health is of the utmost importance. It makes sense that we prioritize skincare and search out products that can improve our largest organ. In the quest for optimal skin maintenance, a lot of people tend to prefer using naturally sourced products that come with many tempting benefits. MSM is a skincare ingredient that's actively captivating health and beauty gurus and enthusiasts alike.

Methylsulfonylmethane, or MSM, is a naturally-occurring compound with multiple benefits for the skin. More than just a mouthful to pronounce, this chemical occurs in plants and animals including human beings. While MSM creams and lotions are finding their way into the mainstream beauty industry, it is mostly consumed orally as a dietary supplement. With its repertoire of amazing benefits, it's no wonder people are catching on to it.

Sulfur is an element with important functions in the body in relation to skin and beauty. What does sulfur deficiency lead to? Eczema, rashes, and acne, just to name a few. It also lends a hand in the formation of hyaluronic acid, which is a popular anti-aging product used to hydrate the skin. Since MSM is the way sulfur occurs in nature, it can evidently do wonders for you should you decide to invest in it.