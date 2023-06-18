Taylor Swift Doesn't Count Justin Bieber As A Friend - Here's What We Know About Their Relationship

Hollywood has definitely served as the battleground for drama and is the epicenter of celebrity gossip. A rift between celebrities can be quite interesting. So it's not surprising that the fallout between two of the most high-profile music artists of today's generation — Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber — has captivated the public for years.

Within a span of a decade, Swift and Bieber's bond has seen the good, the bad, and the ugly. The two phenomenal artists had each other's backs at the start of their music careers and were supportive of their romantic relationships, particularly when Bieber started dating Swift's best friend Selena Gomez. But their friendship started taking an unpleasant turn when Bieber and Gomez broke up repeatedly over the next few years.

Still, this was just one of the many reasons why the two multi-awarded singer-songwriters can no longer be in the same room, and can't be on speaking terms either. There are a lot of things that happened between the two that eventually led to their friendship to what seems to be the point of no return.