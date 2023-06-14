The Dos And Don'ts Of Finding The Right Lighting For Makeup Application

You just watched the latest TikTok makeup hack that will help you select the perfect lip color, and it seemed relatively easy to follow. After gathering all your supplies and heading to your bathroom, your application under the lights of your vanity looked perfect. But the second you caught your reflection in the window, you realized your makeup didn't look as flawless as you thought.

Provided you followed the instructions perfectly it's likely that your vanity lighting isn't optimal. There's a reason that makeup artists drop a small fortune on lighting in their studios and on supplies to carry with them. Getting flawless makeup application requires white, soft lights that are as close to daylight as possible and therefore show the true color of your skin.

Not only do you need to pay attention to the color of your lights, but the wattage, heat output, and placement can take your makeup from novice to expert level too. Ensure your next beauty hack looks flawless by figuring out the ideal bathroom lighting before taking out your makeup bag. You'll also learn why placement for your lighting is so important.