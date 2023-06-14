Meet Frankie Muniz's Wife, Paige Price

If you were a budding kid in the early 2000s then there's no way you skated by without seeing child icon Frankie Muniz on your screen. Muniz is a big boy now, nevertheless, his legacy is far from forgotten as he starred in some of our favorite TV shows and movies such as "Malcolm in the Middle" — this is what happened to the cast — and "Big Fat Liar." While some people haven't heard much from the star in decades, the rest of us can recall some of the tragic details about Muniz's life that seemed to take us by surprise.

Although he isn't as mainstream as he used to be during his earlier days, the charismatic prankster still has the acting bug and has appeared in various television shows of late. His interests have also diversified as he has excelled in his endeavor as a professional race car driver.

However, Muniz's biggest passion nowadays has to be his gorgeous wife, Paige Price. While most of us who grew up with Muniz feel like proud siblings who can't believe our rascal little brother is all responsible and hitched, we can't help but want to know everything about our sister-in-law.