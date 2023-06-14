Meet Frankie Muniz's Wife, Paige Price
If you were a budding kid in the early 2000s then there's no way you skated by without seeing child icon Frankie Muniz on your screen. Muniz is a big boy now, nevertheless, his legacy is far from forgotten as he starred in some of our favorite TV shows and movies such as "Malcolm in the Middle" — this is what happened to the cast — and "Big Fat Liar." While some people haven't heard much from the star in decades, the rest of us can recall some of the tragic details about Muniz's life that seemed to take us by surprise.
Although he isn't as mainstream as he used to be during his earlier days, the charismatic prankster still has the acting bug and has appeared in various television shows of late. His interests have also diversified as he has excelled in his endeavor as a professional race car driver.
However, Muniz's biggest passion nowadays has to be his gorgeous wife, Paige Price. While most of us who grew up with Muniz feel like proud siblings who can't believe our rascal little brother is all responsible and hitched, we can't help but want to know everything about our sister-in-law.
Paige Price has a foot firmly planted in the entertainment industry
Our collective childhood bestie Frankie Muniz is all grown up and married to the love of his life, Paige Price. Although she is married to one of the biggest former child stars in Hollywood, not a lot is known about her. As her IMDb notes, the beautiful blonde actually started out as a model when she was 18 and continued for about three years. She then became a presenter on a golf network conducting interviews with players. Muniz and Price met at a golf invitational in 2016.
It's not hard to see how the two lovebirds got together as they have plenty in common with Price also being a player in the entertainment field. According to The Sun, the Pennsylvanian native dabbled in film and television and was featured in the 2018 thriller "The Black String" alongside her husband, who played the lead character.
The couple got engaged that same year and married two years later. Price explained on Instagram that partnering up with Frankie helped alleviate her mental distress. "When I met Frankie, I realized that I wasn't living with anxiety or depression anymore," she wrote. "What's even more crazy, the feeling of belonging. For the first time in my life, I finally belonged." We are swooning. Talk about a match made in heaven.
Paige made Frankie a father and follows her passions
It's always a blessing when there's a new addition to the family, and Paige Price and Frankie Muniz welcomed a baby boy in March 2021 named Mauz.
Price also happens to be a businesswoman and is gearing up to launch Pog & Mauz, a combination of her nickname and her son's name, described as a "limited collection of thoughtfully curated items." Although the launch date was set for February 2023, we know fully well how hectic things can get with a baby in the house and other things going on, so, like the rest of you, we are eagerly awaiting the release of the collection.
If there's one thing Price has made clear, it's that she is passionate about her hobbies. The former model is flexing her skills as a writer, and, according to an Instagram post, has an idea for a comedy series that she started writing during the pandemic and never got around to finishing. She writes in the post: "[I'll] eventually stop procrastinating and finish the damn pilot!!!" Don't worry, Paige, we all have unfinished pandemic business. Take your time. We totally understand.