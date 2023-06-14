Katherine Heigl Drew On Real-Life Tragedy To Get In Character For Denny's Death On Grey's Anatomy

Fans who have watched "Grey's Anatomy" for many years know that there have been some incredibly heartbreaking moments in the show's history. The show has offered such tragic scenes as the deaths of lead characters George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) and Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey): The deaths of Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) were also traumatic for some viewers to watch. Shocking moments like Cristina Yang's (Sandra Oh) exit, the death of Jackson and April's son, Samuel, and a live shooter in the hospital have also rocked fans to their cores. Meanwhile, watching Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) deal with the death of her love, Denny Duquette (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), may be at the top of the list for some fans. Sadly, Heigl had to tap into the death of her brother to find the emotion to convey the scene.

When the show was still in its infancy, Izzie and Denny's doomed romance dominated the storyline. During Season 2 of the medical drama, Denny was admitted to the hospital as a heart transplant patient. He and Izzie immediately hit it off and fell in love during his hospital stay. Finally, after Denny was able to have surgery, Izzie was there by his side. The two planned their lives together, but a complication led to Denny's devastating death. For her part, Heigl said she wanted to make sure that the death hit fans hard, so she drew on her own personal tragedy for inspiration.