What Happened To ProntoBev After The Shark Tank Episode?

In the world of social media, nearly every successful company has a digital imprint that customers can easily follow for updates and product releases. So when the Facebook and Instagram pages for Pronto Concepts disappeared, this signaled there was trouble with the company. The Twitter account for the company has also gone un-updated since 2018.

Even more troubling, "Shark Tank" investor Mark Cuban's official website of business partners does not list Pronto Concepts. Therefore, it's safe to assume that the deal between him and owner Alexander Simone never went through. The personal Instagram page for Simone makes no mention of his company in recent years. Instead, it showcases his vacations and fitness business, Checkmark Fitness, though no updates have been made since 2021 on that business's page.

The official website for Pronto Concepts is also very vague. There is no option to order the ProntoBev. Only a brief description of the product is listed. Another invention, known as the ProntoAer, is also advertised on the site. That device is touted as a way to improve the aroma of wine. Just as with the ProntoBev, there is no link to purchase or a release date listed.