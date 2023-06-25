6 Derm-Approved Cuticle Oil Alternatives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Taking care of your nails should always include cuticle care. A cuticle is the layer of skin on the bottom of the nail bed that's just above the proximal nail fold, and it has a vital role in keeping your nails healthy. "[The] nail grows from under the proximal nail fold. [The] cuticle seals and protects the root of nails from water and irritants," dermatologist Aanchal Panth, MD, explained in a post on her Instagram account.

While some think it's aesthetically more pleasing to remove cuticles, you might want to ask your nail tech to skip cuticle cutting during your next manicure. Panth advises keeping cuticles intact, as "water can seep into the nail folds and cause changes to the nail plate" if they get damaged. Keeping your cuticles moisturized is also an important step in cuticle care, and while dry cuticles aren't dangerous for your health, they can lead to a nail infection.

Cuticle oils are often used to keep the delicate skin around the nails hydrated. However, you don't have to get cuticle oil specifically, as there are derm-approved alternatives. Plant-based oils such as avocado, coconut, almond, and argan oil are great for hydrating cuticles, as are vitamin E, lanolin, and hyaluronic acid. Another common cosmetic product ingredient that can also be used as a cuticle oil alternative because of its emollient properties is glycerin. So, next time you're out of cuticle oil, there's no need to rush to the store.