Brooke Shields Once Went On A Disastrous Date With JFK Jr.

After Brooke Shields and John F. Kennedy Jr. shared that passionate kiss, he really wanted to sleep with her. Shields told Howard Stern that she "froze" in that moment. "It was so precious to me," she explained. "And I was like, 'Oh my god, you're falling in love, and if you sleep with him, he may not talk to you again and you can't handle that.'" According to Page Six, the actress was also a virgin at the time, so it wouldn't have necessarily been a light decision for her.

Shields added that if she had slept with him, "I would've given him my entire universe, my heart, my everything," and she wasn't emotionally prepared to face any potential negative consequences of that. After the model declined Kennedy's offer, she had to get a cab home herself, which she described as "less than chivalrous." His behavior toward her only worsened from there. When they saw each other on the slopes the next day, Kennedy wouldn't look at her or speak to her at all. Even when they got snowed in and stuck in Aspen together for an extended period, he still wouldn't communicate with Shields. Based on her story, it seems like Shields made the right call that night.