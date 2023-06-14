The Trendiest Top To Style With Your Maxi Skirts For Summer 2023

With the weather heating up, we're ensuring that we have all the right summer essentials. Books that are a must for your beach vacation reading list? Check. Our favorite tinted moisturizers that last in the summer heat? Got it. Yet, when it comes to style this summer, we're still trying to nail down the perfect wardrobe.

Short skirts, strappy sandals, and skimpy clothes are typically associated with hot weather, but this year we're swapping flip flops for cowboy boots and mini skirts for maxis. Even if it's not simply a trend and is an indication that the recession-era Hemline Index is actually a real thing, we're loving longer skirts for the summertime.

Whether you're going for a modern bohemian vibe or living out your frontier fantasies, the maxi skirt can fit practically any and every aesthetic. While we love them, figuring out how exactly to style them can be a hassle. What's the best way to wear maxi skirts for summer?