Body Language Expert: Trump's Discomfort At Birthday Serenade Signals His True Fears - Exclusive

Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E." told The List that Donald Trump had been in the midst of speaking when the restaurant patrons started singing "Happy Birthday," and "he stops mid-sentence ... and clinches his teeth. He literally stops, and provides a clear sign of discontent and uneasiness, yet is trying his best to be in the moment and gracious." And Ponce said that it was likely he didn't want to be sung to but couldn't do anything about it, as "his facial expressions indicate that for a moment he thought about asking them to stop. He didn't, because he was well aware that cameras were on him, but not in the way he wanted them to be."

Coming on the day of his appearance in court, Ponce thinks Trump's reaction was actually a signal of his underlying fear about what might be coming for him with the federal charges. "Understandably, this is not the day to celebrate, and his reaction, I think, provides greater insight into his actual state of mind. He's worried — and is doing his best to stay in campaign mode."

There's also the fact that a public acknowledgment of his birthday reminds people of Trump's age. "After all, his turning another year older goes against his talking points on President Biden's age and ability to govern," Ponce said. "They're not that far [apart] in years."