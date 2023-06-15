Sam And Dante's Dull General Hospital Relationship Is Dragging Them Both Down

Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) had all of the potential in the world to be "General Hospital's" top couple. The pairing of the detective son of mob boss Sonny Corinthos and the woman who used to be married to his right-hand man, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), was top-tier on paper. However, it didn't translate as well on camera, if at all. The writers have failed this romance at every turn, and it's time to head in a different direction.

The two initially got closer after Dante's ex-wife, Lulu Falconeri (Emme Rylan) fell into a coma after being injured in an explosion. Around the same time, Sam and Jason finally broke things off because of his inability to change his lifestyle and leave the mob. During this time, Sam helped Dante through a psychological situation where he was brainwashed into being a killing machine. Thankfully, Sam talked Dante off the ledge, deepening their connection. But things got lazy.

The writing was boring, and their scenes served almost no purpose within the show's greater framework. These once-great characters have thus been relegated to being props in everyone else's story, tarnishing the legacy they've worked so hard to create. Theirs are two essential roles on "GH" and nobody cares about them anymore. When was the last time Sam did something that wasn't making a surprise visit to Dante at the police station? Where is her edge? Evolving is all well and good, and Sam is a mother now, but don't force her into becoming Betty Crocker.