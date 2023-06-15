Glenda Jackson, Oscar-Winning Actor And British Politician, Dead At 87

Glenda Jackson, an actor who was also known for her work in British politics, died on June 15 at the age of 87, leaving the world to mourn the loss of a legend. "One of the world's greatest actresses has died, and one of my best friends has died as well," her agent, Lionel Larner, told NPR.

Jackson excelled in her acting career, bringing home trophies from all the major awards ceremonies, including two Oscars, two Emmys, two BAFTAs, and one Tony. She began her acting career in the theater in the '60s, then added feature movies to her resume. In the early '90s, she was elected to the British Parliament, and served as a member for 23 years. Jackson then returned to acting when she was in her 80s, proving she hadn't lost her touch by adding the Tony award to her collection.

In a statement published by Variety, Larner shared, "[She] died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side." A working actor until the end, Larner also noted she had finished filming "The Great Escaper" before her death, due to be released in the U.K. later this year.