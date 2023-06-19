The Life And Death Of Queen Camilla's Brother, Mark Shand

Of all the royals that have garnered international attention throughout their time in and out of the firm, few rival Camilla, Queen Consort. Originally on the high society scene thanks to her brief romance with a young King Charles III and later her marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, Camilla quickly became public enemy no. 1 thanks to her extramarital affair with the king. Not only did her own marriage come tumbling down, but so did Charles and Diana Spencer's, which, given Diana's popularity among the British people, did not sit well.

So much effort has gone into rehabilitating Camilla's image in the years that have passed, and she's spoken about her own family on more than one occasion and how their support helped her weather the storm. "It was horrid. It was a deeply unpleasant time and I wouldn't want to put my worst enemy through it," Camilla once told The Mail on Sunday's You magazine about the most troubling time in her life. "I couldn't have survived it without my family."

And her family, through thick and thin, was by her side. Camilla was and remains close to her sister, Annabel Elliot, and the two have been seen enjoying each other's company and attending royal engagements together. Sadly, their brother, Mark Shand, died at the young age of 62 in April 2014. This is a look at his life and the accident that cut it short.