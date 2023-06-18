The Hollywood Icon Lindsay Lohan Turns To When She Needs Life Advice

Lindsay Lohan has had her fair share of ups and downs through the years. The star's journey to fame began when she was only three years old after joining Ford Modeling agency. She went on to appear in nearly 60 commercials with big names like Gap, Pizza Hut, and Jell-O. After gaining so much success at a young age, she moved on to make her show biz debut by playing Alli Fowler in "Another World." Her big break came when she was just ten years old when she was cast in "The Parent Trap." The director, Nancy Meyers, handpicked Lohan out of hundreds.

Decades later, Lohan is still incredibly grateful for the film and holds the fun times on set close to her heart. But her scene-stealing performances didn't end there. In 2003, she gave a memorable performance as Anna Coleman in "Freaky Friday." And in 2004, she played the iconic Cady Heron in "Mean Girls." All of this fame didn't come without its problems. Lohan struggled with substance abuse and was in and out of rehab trying to get on top of it.

However, Lohan took a hiatus from acting, turned things around, and made a comeback after a stunning transformation. And she has since shared some advice from friends that has kept her going, including from the "Godfather," Al Pacino, who she's been pals with since 2014. As you can imagine, Pacino has offered many pearls of wisdom to Lohan.