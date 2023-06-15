Prince Harry Wins Small Fight Against Group Challenging His US Visa (But It's Not Over Yet)

Amid Prince Harry's phone hacking trial and battle against the British media, the former-working royal has been dealing with drama regarding his US Visa. In May 2023, the Heritage Foundation, a conservative organization, filed a Freedom of Information request for Harry's immigration records. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the UK in 2020 for Montecito, a serene beach town in California. Unfortunately for the Heritage Foundation, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied their request, saying (via The New York Post), "To the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject's privacy interests."

However, the Heritage Foundation is not surrendering after this loss. Nile Gardiner, the director of the Heritage Foundation's Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, denounced the DHS' decision. Per The New York Post, he said, "We expected to have to fight every step of this case in federal court and will continue to press for transparency and accountability for the American people."

So why exactly is the Heritage Foundation interested in Harry's immigration records? The group wants to know if Harry mentioned his drug use in his visa application. In his memoir "Spare," Harry revealed that he had previously experimented with drugs. The Guardian reported that Gardiner said that the book was the catalyst for the Heritage Foundation's lawsuit.