The Latest Tattoo Trend Is All About Looking To The Past

Nostalgia has dominated the cultural conversation as of late, influencing everything from TV show reboots and modern film adaptations to fashion trends and makeup looks. Apparently, tattoos are no exception to this retro revival, with modern ink lovers finding inspiration in designs of the '90s and early 2000s.

"I think nostalgia is currently a prominent theme in tattooing. Much like in fashion right now, it seems like a lot of the imagery that was considered 'trashy' when it emerged now has a chic, modern feel to it," tattoo artist David Bernier told Byrdie.

This definitely seems to be the case with lower back tattoos, informally known as "tramp stamps," which are the newest-old tattoo trend appearing on our social media feeds. While these pieces have been negatively associated with promiscuity (hence the name), Gen Z is embracing all the kitschy aspects of Y2K style by bringing them back into fashion. Check out some of our favorite tattoo designs for tramp stamp inspiration.