Morpheus8 Promises To Tighten Your Skin, But Does It Live Up To The Hype?

Going under the knife to tighten your skin isn't something many people are up for. On the other hand, overnight skincare claims are always a red flag, as the products in question almost never work as fast as their labels state. If you're on the lookout for something that isn't as invasive as surgery but will still produce obvious results, the newest celebrity-approved skin treatment, Morpheus8, might be worth looking into.

Morpheus8 gained recent popularity after Kim Kardashian mentioned it in her Instagram story as the treatment she gets done for tightening her stomach, calling it her favorite. While it is reported to be a bit painful, the level of discomfort will depend on your pain threshold and the strength of the numbing cream applied beforehand.

The treatment is said to treat fine lines and wrinkles on the face, among other skin concerns, and it can be used on the body for tightening the skin in various areas. However, it is on the pricier side of beauty treatments — depending on the area treated and the provider of the service, the procedure will set you back anywhere from $500 to $3,900, RealSelf data shows. While it is expensive, the hype around Morpheus8 isn't settling down — so is it worth it?