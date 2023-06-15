Morpheus8 Promises To Tighten Your Skin, But Does It Live Up To The Hype?
Going under the knife to tighten your skin isn't something many people are up for. On the other hand, overnight skincare claims are always a red flag, as the products in question almost never work as fast as their labels state. If you're on the lookout for something that isn't as invasive as surgery but will still produce obvious results, the newest celebrity-approved skin treatment, Morpheus8, might be worth looking into.
Morpheus8 gained recent popularity after Kim Kardashian mentioned it in her Instagram story as the treatment she gets done for tightening her stomach, calling it her favorite. While it is reported to be a bit painful, the level of discomfort will depend on your pain threshold and the strength of the numbing cream applied beforehand.
The treatment is said to treat fine lines and wrinkles on the face, among other skin concerns, and it can be used on the body for tightening the skin in various areas. However, it is on the pricier side of beauty treatments — depending on the area treated and the provider of the service, the procedure will set you back anywhere from $500 to $3,900, RealSelf data shows. While it is expensive, the hype around Morpheus8 isn't settling down — so is it worth it?
Morpheus8 combines microneedling and radiofrequency skin tightening
Regarded as a "non-surgical facelift" and "microneedling on steroids," Morpheus8 is a non-invasive radiofrequency microneedling procedure that promises to tighten your skin. According to reconstructive surgeon Sabrina Shah-Desai, MS, who performs the treatment herself, Morpheus8 is more effective than getting microneedling and radiofrequency skin tightening done separately, she told Get The Gloss. "Microneedling and radiofrequency [in Morpheus8] both work to create a controlled trauma, triggering the body's healing response — collagen and elastin production," Shah-Desai explained. The treatment involves needles that penetrate the skin, just like microneedling, but the difference is that with Morpheus8, those needles deliver radiofrequency heat energy into the skin, which promotes cell regeneration.
Board-certified dermatologist Anetta Reszko, MD, says the procedure can target multiple skin issues at the same time. "[Morpheus8 can treat] fine lines, deep wrinkling, jowls, loose and crepey skin, acne scarring, and hypertrophic scarring," she shared with The Zoe Report.
Shah-Desai noted that the treatment is also beneficial for stretch marks and cellulite on the body, for which the Morpheus8 machine uses longer needles (about 7mm) that penetrate deeper into the skin. "For skin tightening, you'd work in the dermis, for resurfacing, you'd work in the epidermis, and for contouring, you'd work in the subdermal tissue," she further explained the Morpheus8 process to Get The Gloss.
There's minimal downtime after the procedure
@celestethomasrn
My unedited results after 1 treatment. Ask your Q’s below! #beforeandafter #morpheus #antiaging♬ Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Even though you're actually getting two treatments done at once with Morpheus8, the downtime is minimal; you should be back to your usual self, but with much better-looking skin, after about 4 to 24 hours post-treatment. You can expect some redness and dryness of the treated area, and for those with more sensitive skin, some bruising might occur.
The full effects of the procedure should be visible about two weeks post-treatment. According to Tatiana Lapa, a London-based aesthetic doctor, you can expect "tighter, healthier, and more youthful skin" and "an improvement in texture and tighter pores too," she told Get The Gloss, adding that Morpheus8 can have an effect on overall contour and skin volume as well. The number of treatments needed for best results will depend on the state of your skin, and your doctor will estimate when you should come back for a maintenance appointment.
On the day of the procedure, Reszko advises not to use anything but water on the face. After that, SPF is imperative to protect the sensitive area from sun damage, as is avoiding retinol and other active ingredients in your skincare routine. It's important to note that Morpheus8 is not for everyone. According to board-certified dermatologist Nkem Ugonabo, MD, if you have active medical conditions like eczema or uncontrolled diabetes, you're not a good candidate for the treatment, per The Zoe Report. However, if you are a suitable candidate, Morpheus8 seems like it lives up to the hype.