Why It Took 10 Years To Finalize Maria Shriver And Arnold Schwarzenegger's Divorce

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were once one of the most recognizable couples in the world due to their affiliation with both Hollywood and the Kennedy family. The pair began dating in 1977 and eventually tied the knot in 1986. Shriver and Schwarzenegger welcomed four children together; Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

The couple grew their family and their fame as Schwarzenegger won the race to become the 38th governor of California in 2003. The "Terminator" star went on to serve two terms as governor; they seemed like the perfect match until scandal rocked them. In 2011 their relationship took a surprising turn when the two announced their split. "This has been a time of great personal and professional transition for each of us. After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion, and prayer, we came to this decision together. We are continuing to parent our four children together. They are the light and the center of both of our lives," the couple said in a joint statement (via People).

Just days after announcing the separation Schwarzenegger admitted to fathering a child outside of his marriage. The actor admitted that he and the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena shared a son together, Joseph Baena. Two months later, Shriver filed for divorce, a settlement that took 10 years to come to a close.