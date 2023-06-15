Inside Kate Middleton's Unique Parenting Style

On July 22, 2013, Princess Catherine's life changed forever. Prince George was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London, making Catherine a mother and indelibly changing the British royal family. Naturally, this initial transition from "newlywed" to "mother" was not easy for the princess. As she shared in a speech for the Best Beginnings educational campaign, there were moments when she felt taken aback by just how much her life had changed. Catherine admitted: "Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight" (via People).

Of course, as time went on, Catherine grew increasingly confident in her new role as a mom. In 2015, she and Prince William had an adorable baby girl, Princess Charlotte, and in 2018, they welcomed Prince Louis, as well. However, the Princess of Wales never forgot how challenging it was to adjust to motherhood. As a result, Catherine has met with parenting specialists, including mental health professionals, charity leaders, and scientific researchers to develop a strategy for helping other moms.

Eventually, this combination of research, community outreach, and experience has helped the princess create her own unique way of raising kids. From her strong belief in the power of a support network to her efforts to respect her children as individuals, Princess Catherine's parenting style is all about creating confident young people.