Chris Christie Is Pragmatic About His Weight Loss Struggles

Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie is upfront about what he believes, never blurring the lines of his political agenda. Yet, his physical appearance is just as much of a talking point as his governmental perspective. The former New Jersey governor admits he is overweight, and it is a struggle he has dealt with for decades.

In 2013, he received lap-band surgery unbeknownst to even his top advisors. Despite public commentary on his weight, Christie believes it is an issue for him, his family, and the medical professionals. "I've been living with it for a long time, and I'm going to try to get better," Christie told ABC News in a 2012 interview. "And if I can get better, that'll be great for me and for my family and for the public who likes me... It's something that's not easy. If it were easy, I'd already have it fixed."

Dropping pounds is not simple and weight loss gets harder as you age. It is a struggle many Americans deal with. Plus, being in the public eye Christie also has to endure the harsh criticism of the naysayers.