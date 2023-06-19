The Controversial Cost Of Chelsea Clinton's 2010 Wedding

Author Chelsea Clinton is said to have dished out millions for her July 31, 2010 wedding. This included an estimated $750,000 on the catering and another $250,000 for the floral arrangements. An additional $40,000 was rumored to go towards music and entertainment, while $35,000 was designated for photography and $30,000 for security services. With these being just a handful of the expenses for the big day, questions begin to pop up regarding who was paying.

In a leaked January 2012 email that surfaced in November 2016, former Bill Clinton aide Doug Band complained about Chelsea's overspending, even alleging that she'd used funds from her family's Clinton Foundation. The organization's 11 nonprofit organizations focus on four main issues: expanding opportunities for girls and women, addressing climate change, global health and wellbeing, and economic development. However, Band claimed Chelsea pocketed some of the funds for her own gain.

"The investigation into her getting paid for campaigning, using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade," Band wrote in part of the email to John Podesta, who now serves as Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman (via New York Post). In the explosive exchange, Band also claimed that he received intel about Chelsea allegedly telling one of George W. Bush's daughters that she was interested in moving funds from the Clinton Global Initiative to the Clinton Foundation.